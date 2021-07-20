International Finance Corp appoints Hector Gomez Ang as South Asia Regional Director

IFC, the private sector funding arm of World Bank, has appointed Hector Gomez Ang as Regional Director for South Asia.

Based in New Delhi, Ang will play a critical role in boosting IFC's investments in the region, as it looks to recover from the severe impact of Covid-19.

In taking on the new role, Gomez Ang said the private sector had an essential role in South Asia's recovery from Covid-19, easing the burden on constrained public finances and reducing rising levels of poverty, due to the pandemic.

"The pandemic has left a scar on countries throughout the region, exacting a huge human toll of which we must remain mindful. We must also accept that we may have to live with the lingering impacts of Covid-19 for some time to come, and so it's all the more imperative to continue to work together to support jobs and economic growth," Gomez Ang said.

"That also means we must do what's needed to ensure private sector investments can flow to where it's needed, and in industries we know can support economic activity," he added.