International credit card transactions under LRS; will be charged 20% TCS

With the increasing desire to escape the scorching summer heat Indian travel bookings have seen a jump of 30 to 40 per cent. However, in the budget for financial year 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on foreign remittances that also includes booking of tour packages will increase between 5 to 20 per cent. Additionally, a circular issued on May 16 by the finance ministry in consultation with the RBI states that 20 per cent TCS would also be applied on credit cards used for international transactions.

The government notified that international credit card spending would now be under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, 2023. These changes in the rules are under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Prior to this the spending through international credit cards was excluded from LRS through the Rule 7 of the FEMA.

This means that any transaction before July 1 will be charged with 5 per cent TCS and post July 1 you will be charged 20 per cent TCS for the same amount.

The decision by the government was made to track high-value abroad but it will not apply on the payments for purchase of foreign goods or services. It also doesn't include transactions made for educational and medical purposes.

What does this mean?

The credit card transactions made by Indian travellers abroad will have to be under the LRS limit of $2,50,000 which amounts to approximately Rs 2.06 crore. If any individual wants to spend an amount more than that, then it will have to be approved by the Reserve Bank of India. Even international credit card transactions will be charged with 20 per cent TCS.

Why did the government include international spending under LRS?

The decision was made in the backdrop of an increase in spending on overseas travel. Indians spent $12.51 billion on overseas travel between April-February in the last financial year. This is 104 per cent more in comparison to the previous fiscal.

This has received a lot of flak not only from the citizens but also from the experts. Industry experts have claimed that the mechanism to charge 20 per cent TCS on overseas credit cards is yet to be made functional. The changes are also going to add more compliance burden on banks and financial institutions.