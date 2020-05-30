International Advertising Association and Havas India release campaign for Bengal and Odisha

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter has released a multi-media campaign to focus attention on the need to raise funds to rehabilitate the hapless victims of the Cyclone that caused havoc in the two States.

President IAA – India Chapter, Punit Goenka says "While the entire Nation is fighting against Covid-19, Bengal and Odisha have also been battling with the impact caused due to the cyclone. We have always believed in the fact that effective communication implemented at the right time, positively generates the required change. I am very glad that the team IAA's India Chapter along with Havas India, instantly synergized and created an impactful campaign, urging people to virtually join hands and support the rehabilitation initiatives."

Says Bobby Pawar Chairman & CCO Havas India, "the campaign posed a difficult challenge. How do you get people who are themselves affected by a crisis to care about the plight of those who have been struck by another? The solution was to use the very same things we find hard about our current situation and depict how much worse it is for the millions affected by the cyclone and the pandemic. IAA always rises to the occasion when there is a need and I am thankful to them for letting us be a part of this effort."

Adds Rana Barua Group CEO Havas India" As a member of the IAA and a responsible part of the communications industry, it's really up to us to create work that stirs the conscience of the world and makes people understand the true extent of this terrible situation in Bengal and Odisha. I am sure this initiative driven by the IAA and Havas will help create an impetus for people to contribute and help in the massive rehabilitation programs.