Business

Updated on IST

InterGlobe Aviation shares plummet over 11%; m-cap drops by Rs 6,423 cr on promoters' spat

By PTI

The scrip tanked 10.73 per cent to close at Rs 1,397.75 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 17.54 per cent to Rs 1,291

InterGlobe Aviation shares plummet over 11%; m-cap drops by Rs 6,423 cr on promoters' spat
Photo credit: Twitter

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in