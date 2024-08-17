Interarch Building Products Opens ₹600 Crore IPO On Aug 19: Know Everything About It

Since its August 16 launch, Interarch Building Products, a turnkey provider of pre-engineered steel construction solutions, has raised Rs 179.5 crore through its anchor book. August 19 marks the opening of the public issue.

Price band

The issue has a closing price range of Rs 850-900 per share. It ends on August 21.

Offer for sale (OFS)

Through a combination of new issues of Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 44.47 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 400.29 crore by investors and promoters, it hopes to raise Rs 600.29 crore through its initial public offering.

Via OFS, OIH Mauritius will sell all 17,97,600 equity shares in the company in order to exit the business. At the upper price range, the profit per share is Rs 400 because the weighted average cost of acquisition for these shares was Rs 500 per share.

Anchor Invesetors

Institutional investors that took part in the anchor book included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Pinebridge Global Funds, Mirae Asset, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, and Eastspring Investments India Infrastructure Equity Open.

Further investors in the New Delhi-based company included Societe Generale, Aryabhata Global Assets Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance Company, and Carnelian Capital Compounder Fund.

Allocation to anchor book

The company finalised the allocation of 19,94,288 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 900 per equity share, and it notified exchanges on Friday.

'Three domestic mutual fund houses that applied through a total of eight schemes were allocated 7,16,592 shares out of the total allocation of 19,94,288 equity shares to the anchor investors,' stated Interarch Building Products.

Use of net proceedings

Using the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to establish a new PEB manufacturing unit for Rs 58.5 crore, and upgrade the manufacturing facilities in Kichha, Tamil Nadu I, Tamil Nadu II, and Pantnagar for Rs 19.25 crore.

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes, with Rs 11.4 crore going towards upgrading the current information technology infrastructure and Rs 55 crore going towards its increased working capital needs.

Company profile

Pre-engineered steel building (PEB) installation and erection are handled by Interarch, which provides integrated facilities for design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management capabilities.