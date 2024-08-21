Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day: Subscribed 93.44 Times; NII Portion Attracts 128.34 Times Subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day |

On the final day of bidding, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Interarch Building Products Limited closed with a subscription rate of 93.44 times on Wednesday, August 21.

The issue received bids of 43.84 crore shares against the 46.92 lakh equity shares on offer, within a price range of Rs 850 to 900 per share.

IPO Details - Day 3

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): This segment saw a subscription of 205.41 times.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Their portion was subscribed 128.34 times.

Employee Portion: Subscribed 23.90 times.

Retail Portion: Subscribed 18.98 times.

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times |

The IPO began on August 19, 2024, with an initial subscription rate of 3.2 times to 10.84 times by the second day on August 20.

Listing

The equity shares are slated to be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Book Running Lead Managers and Registrar

The IPO was managed by Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited as the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India Private Limited serving as the registrar to the offer.

Interarch Building Products IPO Final Subscription Status pic.twitter.com/WIrQO7swS7 — IPO India (@india_ipo) August 21, 2024

Financial performance

Interarch Building Products Limited, known for its pre-engineered building solutions, in the financial year reported a surge in its revenue to Rs 1,293 crore from Rs 1,123.93 crore in the previous year.

The Profit after tax also grew from Rs 81.46 crore in FY 2023 to Rs 86.26 crore in FY 2024.

This surge was driven by factors such as the expansion in their sales and marketing efforts in West Bengal and Telangana, as well as diversifying into new sectors.

As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book stood at Rs 1,153.29 crore.