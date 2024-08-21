 Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day: Subscribed 93.44 Times; NII Portion Attracts 128.34 Times Subscription
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInterarch Building Products IPO Final Day: Subscribed 93.44 Times; NII Portion Attracts 128.34 Times Subscription

Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day: Subscribed 93.44 Times; NII Portion Attracts 128.34 Times Subscription

The issue received bids of 43.84 crore shares against the 46.92 lakh equity shares on offer, within a price range of Rs 850 to 900 per share.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day |

On the final day of bidding, the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Interarch Building Products Limited closed with a subscription rate of 93.44 times on Wednesday, August 21.

The issue received bids of 43.84 crore shares against the 46.92 lakh equity shares on offer, within a price range of Rs 850 to 900 per share.

IPO Details - Day 3

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): This segment saw a subscription of 205.41 times.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Real Estate Forum 2024 To Be Held On August 29 At Hotel Trident
Mumbai: Real Estate Forum 2024 To Be Held On August 29 At Hotel Trident
Bihar Bharat Bandh: Agitators Attempt To Set School Bus With Students On Fire, Shocking Video Surfaces
Bihar Bharat Bandh: Agitators Attempt To Set School Bus With Students On Fire, Shocking Video Surfaces
'Commuting 1,600 Km From California To Seattle': Starbucks’ New CEO Brian Niccol To Commute Thrice a Week Using Corporate Jet; Netizens React
'Commuting 1,600 Km From California To Seattle': Starbucks’ New CEO Brian Niccol To Commute Thrice a Week Using Corporate Jet; Netizens React
Janmashtami 2024: 5 Traditional Dishes Offered To Lord Krishna
Janmashtami 2024: 5 Traditional Dishes Offered To Lord Krishna

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): Their portion was subscribed 128.34 times.

Employee Portion: Subscribed 23.90 times.

Retail Portion: Subscribed 18.98 times.

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times |

The IPO began on August 19, 2024, with an initial subscription rate of 3.2 times to 10.84 times by the second day on August 20.

Listing

The equity shares are slated to be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Read Also
Orient Technologies IPO: Issue Is Fully Subscribed On Day 1; Retail Portion Overbooked
article-image

Book Running Lead Managers and Registrar

The IPO was managed by Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited as the book-running lead managers, with Link Intime India Private Limited serving as the registrar to the offer.

Financial performance

Interarch Building Products Limited, known for its pre-engineered building solutions, in the financial year reported a surge in its revenue to Rs 1,293 crore from Rs 1,123.93 crore in the previous year.

The Profit after tax also grew from Rs 81.46 crore in FY 2023 to Rs 86.26 crore in FY 2024.

Read Also
Swiggy, Food Delivery Rival Of Zomato, To File ₹10,400 Crore IPO In Early September: Report
article-image

This surge was driven by factors such as the expansion in their sales and marketing efforts in West Bengal and Telangana, as well as diversifying into new sectors.

As of March 31, 2024, the company’s order book stood at Rs 1,153.29 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day: Subscribed 93.44 Times; NII Portion Attracts 128.34 Times...

Interarch Building Products IPO Final Day: Subscribed 93.44 Times; NII Portion Attracts 128.34 Times...

'Commuting 1,600 Km From California To Seattle': Starbucks’ New CEO Brian Niccol To Commute Thrice...

'Commuting 1,600 Km From California To Seattle': Starbucks’ New CEO Brian Niccol To Commute Thrice...

Decathlon To Invest ₹933 Crore In India In Next 5 Years; Plans To Add 10-15 New Stores Every Year

Decathlon To Invest ₹933 Crore In India In Next 5 Years; Plans To Add 10-15 New Stores Every Year

Moto G45 5G: The New Budget 5G Contender

Moto G45 5G: The New Budget 5G Contender

The Royal Family Wagon: Skoda Superb Sleeper

The Royal Family Wagon: Skoda Superb Sleeper