Insurtech platform Riskcovry partners with B2B travel platform TravClan

To make travel a secure and seamless experience, insurtech start-up Riskcovry has partnered with B2B travel platform TravClan to enable them to distribute travel insurance throughout their agent network. The partnership will help Riskcovry distribute insurance to TravClan’s huge user-base of over 10k travel-agents, as well as provide travellers with maximum coverage as travel makes a comeback, according to a press release.

Launched in 2018, Riskcovry is a full-stack insurance infrastructure provider, covering the entire insurance value chain with its comprehensive "Insurance-in-a-Box'' solution. The company will utilize its versatile technology and custom products to help agents that have registered on the TravClan platform in safeguarding the journeys of their customers.

Suvendu Prusty, Co-founder & Director, Riskcovry, said, “We are witnessing a surge in travel insurance policies sold in the last few months. The partnership with TravClan will extend our reach to the huge offline market and deepen our commitment to significantly increasing insurance penetration in the country.”

Chirag Agrawal, Co-founder, TravClan, stated, "Adding insurance as a product furthers our mission to becoming a full-stack one-stop platform for travel agents. Aided by fast travel industry recovery, we are seeing healthy signs of insurance adoption"

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:21 PM IST