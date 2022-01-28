Institutional investment in alternate realty assets up 26% to $500 mn in 2021: Report

Institutional investment in alternate real estate assets including data centres, senior living and coliving segments jumped 26% to $500 million last year, according to a report by real estate consultant Colliers India.

''Investors are lapping up alternate assets in India, having invested USD 500 million in such assets. This was a 26 per cent rise from 2020 in alternate assets that includes data centres, senior living, student housing and coliving,'' Colliers said.

Colliers said that robust technology consumption and data privacy laws will also pave way for further investments in the data centres space.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:04 PM IST