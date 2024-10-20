 'Inspires Me To Head Out To The Nearest Dhaba': Anand Mahindra's Intriguing Take On Punjabi Food
G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Food is something that brings all of us together, although what tastes good or what is good food may be highly subjective, but food is central to most cultures, and the Indian civilisation is no different, as it invokes the idea of togetherness. Mahindra Group chief, known for his business acumen and his extensive activity on X, also shared his thoughts on Punjabi food.

Anand Mahindra Want To Go To A Dhaba

In a post, Mahindra quoted another post, which is a thread on vegetarian food from the state of Punjab. Mahindra started his post by saying, "Salivation on #Saturday."

Then, he further went on to add, "Who would have thought of Punjab as a paradise for vegetarians?

But this thread dynamites a stereotype. 🙏🏽"

Here, the head of Mahindra Group, known for its major automobile presence, was referring to a general platitude that claims that Punjab and Punjabis, in general, consume a lot of non-vegetarian food and therefore, by extension, are not accommodating to vegetarians.

The Punjabi Stereotype

In fact, in a report published by Indian publication India Today, it was revealed that contrary to popular beliefs, in Punjab 18.9 per cent of people consume non-vegetarian food on a regular basis, compared to Kerala, Tamil Nadu or West Bengal, where over 70 per cent of the population consumed some form of meat.

Lauding the food items in the mention, Mahindra said, "And inspires me to head out to the nearest dhaba."

The thread shared by Mahindra entitled '10 Delicious Vegetarian Dishes from Punjab' included dishes like Chhole Bhature, Paneer Tikka, Makke Di Roti Sarson Da Saag, and Palak Paneer, among others.

Netizens React To Mahindra

Netizens, reacting to the post, shared Mahindra's opinion.

One netizens said, "you don't make friends with vegetables, unless you're in Punjab!".

Another user opined, "Punjab’s not just butter chicken and lassi; its vegetarian game is fire!

Move over, salads. Punjabi dhabas are where the real veggie magic happens."

Anand Mahindra, a lot like other big names in the world of business, including Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal, is a vegetarian.

