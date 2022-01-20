Insolvency: Videocon lenders invite fresh expressions of interest by Feb 2

The consortium of lenders of Videocon Industries has invited fresh expressions of interest for the debt-ridden group, after the insolvency appellate tribunal rejected the approval of Rs 2,692 crore bid by Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal-promoted Twin Star Technologies earlier this month.

Pursuant to the order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Videocon Industries and 12 other group companies ''decided to re-invite fresh expressions of interest for submission of resolution plan", the company said.

The company further said that he last date for receipt of expressions of interest (EOIs) is February 2, 2022,.

The NCLAT asked the resolution professional of the company to re-run the process, which means a fresh bid has to be invited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:17 PM IST