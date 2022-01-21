Inox Leisure reports Q3 net loss of Rs 1.32 cr, revenue from operations up

Inox Leisure Ltd posted narrowing of its consolidated net loss at Rs 1.32 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021, as the film exhibition business witnessed recovery from Covid restrictions.

The company added that the revenue from operations was up at Rs 296.47 crore, up to several folds during the quarter under review as against Rs 14.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company reduces gap with pre-COVID levels on key business metrics, said Inox Leisure.

''The third quarter signalled a sharp recovery, largely due to great content and reduced apprehensions due to widespread vaccination,'' the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:14 PM IST