Inox Green Energy to enable premature redemption of NCDs worth Rs 80 cr

HomeBusinessInox Green Energy to enable premature redemption of NCDs worth Rs 80 cr

The amendments were discussed and approved during its board meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
According to an exchange filing, wind power firm Inox Green Energy has approved the prepayment option to enable premature redemption of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 80 crore.

The amendments to cash flows, scheduled redemption dates, payment of prepayment premium and interest amount of Existing NCDs, were considered and approved during its board meeting.

