Inox Green Energy to enable premature redemption of NCDs worth Rs 80 cr

According to an exchange filing, wind power firm Inox Green Energy has approved the prepayment option to enable premature redemption of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 80 crore.

The amendments to cash flows, scheduled redemption dates, payment of prepayment premium and interest amount of Existing NCDs, were considered and approved during its board meeting.