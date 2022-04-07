InfoVision to hire 2000 engineers in India to expand digital services by 2023

InfoVision Inc, global digital services and product company headquartered in the US, plans to bolster its presence in India by hiring an additional 2,000 software engineers across its India development centres. The announcement comes after the company experienced exponential growth in FY'21-22.

The company has recently set up a 300-seater a nearshore development centre in Guadalajara, Mexico to meet US customer demand and global talent crunch, it said in a press statement.

Currently, InfoVision’s presence is spread across five Indian cities – Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore.

“The scale and speed of digital disruption in the last two years have been unprecedented,” said Sean Yalamanchi, Co-Founder, President and Member of the Board, InfoVision. “The speed of disruption and the need to be future-proof, at the convergence of technologies plays to our strengths. We believe that our investments in digital will help clients accelerate innovation and reimagine their businesses.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 12:32 PM IST