Infosys wins 2020 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner of the Year- Media and Entertainment

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Global Industry Solutions Partner of the Year award for Media & Entertainment.

Infosys was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping clients in the Media & Entertainment industry across multiple regions to accelerate their digital transformation journey, by co-developing customized cloud-native solutions and services on Google Cloud’s platform.

Infosys and Google Cloud have jointly developed a media workflow and metadata orchestration solution leveraging the Infosys Media Platform, an AI-led media offering, to transform studio and broadcast operations.

The Infosys Media Platform is part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey. The Infosys-Google Cloud partnership also involves a strategic play of digitizing and monetizing studio and broadcast customers’ assets and archives on YouTube globally, through an integrated media supply chain orchestrated on Google Cloud’s media services, AI/ML and data analytics.

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud said, “Infosys has demonstrated strong technical and service capabilities in Media & Entertainment over the past year, and we look forward to expanding our work together to drive the digital transformation of Media & Entertainment businesses.”

Anand Swaminathan, EVP & Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media & Technology, Infosys said, “As a strategic partner to Google Cloud, along with Infosys Cobalt, we offer solutions and services such as the Infosys Media Platform, creating a scalable, on-demand cloud model that will help enterprises navigate digital transformation and adopt a cloud-first strategy.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 07:07 PM IST