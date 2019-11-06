Infosys whistleblower complaints mischievous, says Nandan Nilekani

Mumbai: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday strongly condemned the whistleblower complaints against the company co-founders and his former colleagues, saying these were "mischievous" in nature.
Referring to the anonymous complaints in a stock exchange filing, Nilekani said: "These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our co-founders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," he said.
He reiterated that the company will share the outcome of the investigation at the relevant time with all stakeholders.
"As we have previously stated, the Audit Committee has appointed an external law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made in the complaints," Nilekani said. Infosys scrips closed higher on Wednesday at Rs 712.30 a share, up 2.37 per cent over its previous close on the BSE.
