Infosys whistleblower complaints mischievous, says Nandan Nilekani

Mumbai: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday strongly condemned the whistleblower complaints against the company co-founders and his former colleagues, saying these were "mischievous" in nature.

Referring to the anonymous complaints in a stock exchange filing, Nilekani said: "These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our co-founders. They have built this institution and have served this company selflessly and even today, remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys," he said.