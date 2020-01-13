‘Infosys was right in hiding whistleblowers' plaints’: Nandan Nilekani

The global software major was absolutely right in concealing the whistleblowers' complaints from the regulators and the media, Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani has said.

"It is not the job of companies to take a whistleblower's complaint coming every morning and issue a media release on it.

"That is going to create a new set of issues. So, we did absolutely the right thing," Nilekani told IANS, which red-flagged the complaints in October and the co-founder acknowledged it later.

Admitting that a company was duty-bound to take on record a whistleblower's complaint, Nilekani said a report was made on it (plaint) after due diligence and investigation by an audit committee, set up to probe the charges against its CEO Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nilanjan Roy.