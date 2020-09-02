Infosys to employ 25,000 American workers by 2022 for the US market

IT company, Infosys, will be hiring 12,000 American workers over the next two years. At present, the company has hired 13,000 jobs in the US to date. The changing rule of H-1B visa by the Donald Trump administration has been a concern for many IT companies.

In 2017, the firm had committed to hiring 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the country. With this, the company will be creating 25,000 jobs.

The company will be looking at hiring experienced technology professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future.

“Infosys has been intensely focused on creating jobs in the US for the past three years, and I am proud that this new commitment to hire 12,000 American workers by 2022 expands on that previous initiative,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys. “We are excited to grow our presence in the U.S. as the digital transformation journeys of our clients accelerate.”

“Our commitment to creating 12,000 new American jobs comes at a critical moment as the COVID-19 pandemic has created economic turmoil,” said Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys.

In the past three years, Infosys has launched six Technology and Innovation Centers in the US across Indiana, North Carolina, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Texas, and Arizona.

According to National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), IT services companies had more H-1B visas denied in the second quarter of FY20 as compared to product firms.