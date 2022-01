Infosys shares up nearly 2% after firm reports a near 12% rise in Q3 net

Shares of Infosys on Thursday jumped nearly 2 per cent after the company reported a near 12 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit and raised its annual revenue forecast.

Shares of the company gained 1.83 per cent to Rs 1,912 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 1.86 per cent to Rs 1,912.50.

Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a near 12 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit to Rs 5,809 crore and raised its annual revenue forecast on the back of strong demand from businesses going digital amid the pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit in the September-December 2020 quarter was Rs 5,197 crore.

Its revenue soared 23 per cent to Rs 31,867 crore.

The nation's second-largest IT services firm said it expects revenue growth of 19.5-20 per cent on a constant currency basis in the current fiscal, against a 16.5-17.5 per cent forecast in October.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:37 PM IST