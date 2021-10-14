Infosys shares jump over 4% after better-than-expected Q2 earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday jumped over 4 per cent after the company reported a better-than-expected 12 per cent rise in its second-quarter net profit.

The stock gained 4.40 per cent to Rs 1,784.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.35 per cent to Rs 1,783.60.

At 12.20, the stock was up 1.57 percent to Rs 1,736.05 on the BSE, while on the NSE it was 1.62 percent up to Rs 1,736.85.

"Reported strong financial performance with both revenue and EBIT margin above estimates. The deal booking remains strong and would support growth momentum," according to a report by YES Securities on Q2 FY22 result update on Infosys.

Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services company, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 12 per cent rise in its second-quarter net profit on more contracts from global businesses, a reason that also led to raising its annual revenue outlook.

Net profit in July-September at Rs 5,421 crore, or Rs 12.88 a share, was 11.9 per cent higher than Rs 4,845 crore (or Rs 11.42 a share) net profit in the same period a year back.

The net profit, which is 4.4 per cent higher than the preceding June quarter, came on the back of broad-based growth across verticals and geographies, strong revenue contribution from the Daimler deal, and higher adoption of digital transformation by clients.

The firm raised its forecast for annual revenue growth to 16.5 per cent to 17.5 per cent in fiscal 2022, from 14-16 per cent growth predicted in July.

This is on the back of expectations of winning more contracts from global businesses, expanding their digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:23 PM IST