Infosys says, will continue to see large global markets open more offshoring opportunities

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed demand and clients understand that every work does not have to be done onsite, which is expected to open a lot more offshoring opportunities from large global markets going forward, according to reports.

The company also stated that its portfolio of services and capabilities, especially on cloud and digital, are resonating well with clients and it sees a good pipeline for that.

''In the long run, if you see, COVID-19, while it had a huge impact on demand, the entire ability for the supply side to deliver in a remote environment really will shine up, " stated Infosys Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy.

Roy added that this will help the industry in much larger offshoring at an overall level, and part of benefit will be shifting more work to offshore locations.

Infosys CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh said that the mix has changed over the past 18 months with a lot of the remote working that was put in place and work from home allowing the work to be delivered from a different location with tremendous yields and efficiency.

