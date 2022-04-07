Infosys, Rolls-Royce launch joint Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in India

Infosys and Rolls-Royce today inaugurated their joint ‘Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre’ in Bengaluru, India. This centre has been established to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce’s engineering and group business services from India, according to a press statement.

Speaking about the new centre, Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, “Our strategic partnership with Infosys presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to accelerate growth in the civil aerospace market. Given the aerospace sector is poised for revival and growth in India and across the world, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce’s global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future.”

Astrid Hartmann, Director of Global Business Services, Rolls-Royce added, “Infosys is a valued partner to Rolls-Royce, and the capabilities from this collaboration will certainly enhance our shared services portfolio and bring greater value to the business. We remain committed to India and look forward to tapping the rich talent and potential in this market.”

Commenting on the engagement, Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with Rolls-Royce and work towards digitally transforming engineering and business process management shared services in India. We will aim to be a catalyst for Rolls-Royce to deliver efficiency, effectiveness and experience while driving continuous change towards creating a value ecosystem that is sustainable.

As part of this collaboration, Infosys and Rolls-Royce will combine their aerospace, engineering and digital services capabilities to explore opportunities for driving digital and engineering innovation and associated cost optimisation strategies. By expanding the local talent pool in the country, the two companies will also deliver manufacturing engineering services for the global civil aerospace ecosystem.

Over the last decade, Rolls-Royce established a multidisciplinary engineering centre in Bengaluru as part of its efforts to boost engineering and R&D services in India. In December 2020, Infosys and Rolls-Royce announced a collaboration for sourcing engineering and R&D services for Rolls-Royce’s Civil Aerospace business, whereby Rolls-Royce transitioned a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities to Infosys. Infosys will continue to harness its experience, expertise, and investments in the domain to strengthen its existing capabilities and deliver enhanced end-to-end solutions while optimising operational costs for its customers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:36 PM IST