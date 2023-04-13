 Infosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity

Infosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity

The record date for the final dividend has been set on June 2, 2023 and the dividend will be paid on July 3.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Infosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Board of Directors on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company in the last quarter that ended in March reported a revenue of Rs 37,441 crore and a net profit of Rs 6,128 crore.

The record date for the final dividend has been set on June 2, 2023 and the dividend will be paid on July 3.

Infosys earleir this month announced its collabration with LexisNexis to provide information services.

Infosys shares

The shares of Infosys on Thursday closed at Rs 1,383.40, down by 3.14 per cent.

Read Also
Earnings 2023 LIVE: Infosys revenue rises to Rs 37,441 cr, net profit jumps to Rs 6,128 cr
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rising milk prices could water down fight against inflation ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Rising milk prices could water down fight against inflation ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Infosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity

Infosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Infosys revenue rises to Rs 37,441 cr, net profit jumps to Rs 6,128 cr

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Infosys revenue rises to Rs 37,441 cr, net profit jumps to Rs 6,128 cr

City Union Bank introduces Voice Biometric for mobile banking

City Union Bank introduces Voice Biometric for mobile banking

Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter

Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter