Infosys recommends final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Board of Directors on Thursday recommended a final dividend of Rs 17.50 per equity, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company in the last quarter that ended in March reported a revenue of Rs 37,441 crore and a net profit of Rs 6,128 crore.

The record date for the final dividend has been set on June 2, 2023 and the dividend will be paid on July 3.

Infosys earleir this month announced its collabration with LexisNexis to provide information services.

Infosys shares

The shares of Infosys on Thursday closed at Rs 1,383.40, down by 3.14 per cent.