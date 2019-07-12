Infosys profit up 5.3% in Q1 FY20

Mumbai: IT services major Infosys said on Friday its profit during the first quarter (April to June) of 2019-20 rose 5.3% to Rs 3,802 crore from Rs 3,612 crore in the same period of the previous year.

However, profit for the quarter was down 6.8% sequentially from Rs 4,078 crore in January to March. However, revenue in rupee terms grew by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21,803 crore, the company said in a statement. It raised its full-year constant currency revenue guidance to 8.5 to 10%.

Dollar revenue showed a 2.3% sequential growth at 3.13 billion dollars and constant currency revenue growth came in line with industry estimates at 2.8%.

Consequently, Infosys increased its FY 20 revenue growth guidance range to 8.5 to 10% in constant currency from 7.5 to 9.5% earlier and maintained operating margin guidance range of 21 to 23%.

The company said digital revenue for the quarter at 1.12 billion dollars registered year-on-year growth of 41.9% and sequential growth of 8.6% in constant currency. The large deal total contract value was highest ever at 2.7 billion dollars in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

In terms of geography performance, revenue growth was led by North America and the rest of the world which grew 3% and 2.3% quarter-on-quarter in dollar terms respectively. Among verticals growth was led by energy and utilities (up 4.7%) and communication vertical (up 4.6%), it said.