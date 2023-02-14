Infosys positioned as Highest Leader for workplace communication and collaboration service provider 2023 | Image: Infosys 11`(Representative)

Infosys, a nextgeneration digital services and consulting company, today announced that it has been positioned as Highest Leader for Workplace Communication and Collaboration (WCC) Service Provider 2023 in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix, via an exchange filing.

As the WCC market evolves rapidly, Infosys has been ahead of the curve and was recognized for enabling its clients to navigate the transformation of their digital workplaces by leveraging its experience-led, persona-based, and customized approach.

Infosys was distinguished for its WCC business and talent-related investments which have benefited enterprises and has translated into strong business and revenue growth.

Its robust migration capabilities bolstered through its internal intellectual property and solutions such as Migration Factory and Collaboration Modernization benefit enterprises going through M&As or looking for workplace modernization

“Infosys’ reenergized go-to-market strategy around digital workplace and its dedicated focus on WCC coupled with extraordinary client adoption and market success have contributed to its position as a Leader in Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Workplace Communication and Collaboration Service Provider 2023,” said Udit Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.

“A strong focus on experienceled transformation narrative, proactiveness to engage in innovative commercial constructs, and presence of a strong suite of strategic partners have been key to Infosys’ success.”

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, “With organizations increasingly adopting hybrid workplaces, providing modern communication & collaboration solutions have become imperative. This recognition from Everest Group endorses our deep domain knowledge and is a testament to our strong partnerships and best-in-class UCaaS solutions we offer across industries.”

