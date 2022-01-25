Infosys partners with Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning, accessibility initiatives

Infosys announced a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) collaboration with Tennis Australia to drive new digital learning and accessibility initiatives for under-represented communities.

This programme is part of Infosys and Tennis Australia's Digital Innovation Partnership, which was recently extended until 2026, the company said.

Under five-year collaboration, Infosys and Tennis Australia will focus on using technology for good with a vision to enhance accessibility, learnability and inclusivity on and beyond the court.

Infosys will provide its next-gen digital learning platform, Springboard, to help enhance the leadership programmes via power learnability with richer leadership development content, digital learning, and driving inclusivity with mentorship, the statement said.

"When we renewed our digital innovation partnership at the end of last year, we agreed that the next phase in our relationship would be to build programs that have a larger positive impact on our community," stated Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President and Region Head (Australia and New Zealand) at Infosys.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:55 PM IST