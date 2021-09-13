Infosys, Microsoft enter into alliance to accelerate cloud transformation with Australia's Ausgrid

Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia’s east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility. This program will further Ausgrid’s vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

“With over 4 million Australians relying on our services every day, it is essential we are maintaining our high standard of reliability and connectivity, as well as delivering on the expectations of Australian communities. Accelerating our cloud transformation journey in partnership with Infosys and Microsoft allows us to improve the reliability of the network, keep downward pressure on electricity prices and bring new services to market at speed and in a cost-effective manner.” Nick Crowe acting CIO, Ausgrid

The cloud program is designed to reduce Ausgrid’s cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications, according to a press release.

As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernising its application landscape and optimising the IT infrastructure. The cloud-driven transformation program launched in mid-2020, is being delivered through a phased approach leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services.

“Our engagement with Ausgrid has expanded to include this strategic cloud transformation initiative, leveraging Infosys’ Cobalt ecosystem of platforms, solutions and services as well as our deep expertise in the utility industry. This engagement further strengthens our global collaboration with Microsoft, and our joint value to the industry.” Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President & Global Industry Leader Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys

With more than 200 products, Microsoft Azure cloud platform helps enable customers to build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on-premises, and at the edge.

“We are observing a considerable rise in enterprise-wide cloud adoption which is recognised as being critical for resilient business models. Through this partnership with Infosys and Ausgrid, we are leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure to create endless digital capabilities and to accelerate customer value. This transformation program will help Ausgrid increase agility, it will simplify and modernise its digital platforms, driving tangible business outcomes and delivering value at scale to its end customers.” Rachel Bondi Chief Partner Officer, Microsoft Australia.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:41 AM IST