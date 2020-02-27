Infosys grants stock incentives worth Rs 3.25 crore to CEO Salil Parekh

Bengaluru: Software major Infosys has granted stock incentive units worth Rs 3.25 crore to CEO Salil Parekh under the under its 2015 Incentive Compensation Plan.

The company has offered incentive to the CEO in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) which will have a three-year equal vesting schedule.

The Chief Operating Officer U.B. Pravin Rao has been granted 58,650 RSUs, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Further, as per the plan five key management personnels (KMP) will receive 3,53,270 RSUs, with one KMP getting RSUs valued Rs 1.75 crore with a vesting period of four years.