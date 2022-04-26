Infosys collaborates with Nu Skin to drive social Commerce-led transformation

Infosys today announced its collaboration with Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., a which is into beauty and wellness. Nu Skin will take advantage of the Infosys Equinox human-centric digital commerce platform to deliver engaging and innovative experiences for consumers and affiliates. The platform aims to help Nu Skin scale its business model exponentially with social commerce-based capabilities, Infosys said in a press statement.

Infosys Equinox will help Nu Skin to sharpen its focus on creating unique, personalized, and innovative consumer engagement. Powered by Infosys Equinox’s microservices-based, API-first and cloud-native design, Nu Skin plans to deliver engaging shopping experiences across multiple touch points, including websites, mobile apps and smart connected devices.

Ryan Napierski, Chief Executive Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, “We look forward to our collaboration with Infosys to help transform our business and stay ahead of changing consumer behavior curves. We believe that Infosys can help us harness the right digital capabilities to reimagine how we connect with our customers and create a new industry paradigm for personalized beauty and wellness shopping experiences.”

Infosys Equinox will bring Nu Skin a choice of digital advances including conversational commerce, augmented reality, and voice commerce, which if implemented will enable the company to engage with consumers through rich digital experiences.

Joe Sueper, Chief Technology Officer, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. said, “Infosys Equinox will give us the end-to-end social commerce capabilities we need to transform our business model and provide innovative customer engagement. We're creating best-in-class architecture foundations that will power digital experiences well into the future.”

Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, “We are excited to bring Infosys Equinox to help accelerate the development of Nu Skin’s social commerce-based business model.”

Amit Kalley, CEO, Infosys Equinox, said, "Infosys Equinox's headless and cloud-native microservices will allow Nu Skin to compose unique and delightful digital journeys across ever evolving channels for their consumers across the globe."

