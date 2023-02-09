Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each | File/ Representative image

Infosys announced on Thursday that it has bought back 5,80,000 shares for Rs 1,602.18 each, through an exchange filing. The company bought back 30,000 shares on the BSE while buying back 5,50,000 shares on the NSE.

Infosys bought back a total of 59,524,500 shares on Wednesday.

Infosys Equinox Studio

The total shares bought back by the company after the purchase were 60,104,500. The company also introduced Infosys Equinox Studio on Wednesday. It was a cloud native, low-code solution delivering a hyper-personalized e-commerce experience.

Shares

The shares of Infosys on Thursday closed at Rs 1,617, up by 1.67 per cent.

