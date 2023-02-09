e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each

Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each

The company bought back 30,000 shares on BSE while it bought back 5,50,000 shares on NSE.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each | File/ Representative image
Follow us on

Infosys announced on Thursday that it has bought back 5,80,000 shares for Rs 1,602.18 each, through an exchange filing. The company bought back 30,000 shares on the BSE while buying back 5,50,000 shares on the NSE.

Infosys bought back a total of 59,524,500 shares on Wednesday.

Infosys Equinox Studio

The total shares bought back by the company after the purchase were 60,104,500. The company also introduced Infosys Equinox Studio on Wednesday. It was a cloud native, low-code solution delivering a hyper-personalized e-commerce experience.

Read Also
Infosys Study: Effective reskilling, talent diversity, digital tool automation can drive $1.4...
article-image

Shares

The shares of Infosys on Thursday closed at Rs 1,617, up by 1.67 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Total Gas Limited net profit at Rs 150.19 cr; HPCL net profit drops to Rs...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Total Gas Limited net profit at Rs 150.19 cr; HPCL net profit drops to Rs...

Energy firm IEX buys back 2,44,600 shares at Rs 136.32 each

Energy firm IEX buys back 2,44,600 shares at Rs 136.32 each

Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each

Infosys buys back 5.80 lakh shares for Rs 1,602.16 each

ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50