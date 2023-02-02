e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInfosys buys back 17,36,000 shares at Rs 1,577.49 each

Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares at Rs 1,577.49 each

The number of shares bought back by Infosys has so far stands at 5,48,42,500 shares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Image: Infosys (Representative)
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, tech major Infosys has bought back 17,36,000 of its shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,577.49 per unit.

Read Also
Tech major Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares for Rs 1,523.19 each
article-image

With this, Infosys has so far acquired 5,48,42,500 shares through the buyback option.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC falls short in property tax collection ahead of Feb 4 Budget announcement

Mumbai: BMC falls short in property tax collection ahead of Feb 4 Budget announcement

Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares at Rs 1,577.49 each

Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares at Rs 1,577.49 each

Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson's brother quits Adani-linked firm as independent director

Ex-UK PM Boris Johnson's brother quits Adani-linked firm as independent director

NSE puts 3 Adani firms under additional surveillance after market rout

NSE puts 3 Adani firms under additional surveillance after market rout

YouTube CEO congratulates Aaj Tak on becoming most subscribed news channel on the platform

YouTube CEO congratulates Aaj Tak on becoming most subscribed news channel on the platform