Infosys buys back 17,36,000 shares at Rs 1,577.49 each

Image: Infosys (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, tech major Infosys has bought back 17,36,000 of its shares for an average acquisition rate of Rs 1,577.49 per unit.

With this, Infosys has so far acquired 5,48,42,500 shares through the buyback option.

