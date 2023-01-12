Infosys appoints Govind Vaidiram Iyer as Additional and Independent Director | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys Limited has announced that on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional & independent director effective January 12, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The appointment is for a period of 5 years and is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

In this regard, a press release, including his brief profile, has been released by the company.

Govind Vaidiram Iyer has no relationship with any member of the Board of Directors and meets all the criteria for being appointed as an independent director under all statutes applicable to the company.

Read Also ICICI Bank has allotted 2,76,639 equity shares