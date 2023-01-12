e-Paper Get App
Infosys appoints Govind Vaidiram Iyer as Additional and Independent Director

The appointment is for a period of 5 years and is subject to the approval of the shareholders

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Infosys appoints Govind Vaidiram Iyer as Additional and Independent Director | Image: Infosys (Representative)
Infosys Limited has announced that on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional & independent director effective January 12, 2023, via an exchange filing.

In this regard, a press release, including his brief profile, has been released by the company.

Govind Vaidiram Iyer has no relationship with any member of the Board of Directors and meets all the criteria for being appointed as an independent director under all statutes applicable to the company.

article-image

