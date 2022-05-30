Infosys and Roland-Garros launch digital innovations

The innovations are designed to engage, inspire, and immerse audiences by using technology in ways that will enhance the viewer journey across the tournament’s heritage, matches and experience. /Logo |

Infosys, next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have today revealed the latest innovations that will usher in a new era of technology-driven sports viewing and fan engagement, in a press statement.

The two organizations are kickstarting their five-year extended partnership through a range of 3D, AR, VR and AI-powered experiences. Beyond the court, the partnership will also deliver a new STEM initiative that leverages tennis as a platform to educate and inspire young people about the impact of science and technology in sport.

The innovations are designed to engage, inspire, and immerse audiences by using technology in ways that will enhance the viewer journey across the tournament’s heritage, matches and experience. This includes:

·Celebrating history with a Champions Wall and 3D Racket Exhibition ­–

Building on the success of the 2021 Roland Garros 3D Art Museum, fans will be treated to a new 3D immersive exhibition showcasing the evolution of rackets over the tournament’s history. This interactive 3D experience will also feature iconic men’s and women’s champions over the decades.

Transformed match viewing with contextual match stats and Patterns of Play

Infosys Stats Flash will track records broken, and performance across the tournament with real-time data overlaid on live match footage. The Infosys Match Center will also feature a new interactive visualization, called Patterns of Play, which delivers in-depth views of player tendencies and winning tactics. Together these capabilities enable a new, data-driven broadcast experience.

Pushing the boundaries of the viewing experience through AR and VR capabilities

By pointing the camera of a phone or tablet device at any flat surface, fans will be able to see an augmented reality court with interactive representation of the shots, statistics, positioning and ball trajectories for every point won. Fans will also have the opportunity to play tennis virtually on the beloved Philippe-Chatrier court and engage with other fans in the metaverse through Social VR.

Building on previous years’ progress, AI will continue to play a key role in engaging players, coaches, broadcasters, and journalists alike through the Infosys Tennis Platform, which delivers AI videos and insights on web and mobile app platforms.

The partnership’s commitment to harnessing technology for the benefit of the tennis ecosystem will also be expanded through the launch of an annual STEM initiative for young people. The joint initiative leverages Infosys Springboard – a free online learning platform – to encourage young people from across Paris to take up fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics by showcasing the range of ways these disciplines are used in tennis. Students will also have the opportunity to experience a day at Roland Garros to interact with tennis legends and learn more about the exciting role digital skills can play both on and off the court.

Amélie Mauresmo, Tournament Director, Roland-Garros said “As we embark on an additional five-year partnership with Infosys, we’re really excited about expanding the reach and impact of the RG Tournament and touching people’s lives in new ways. What we’ve achieved yet again this year is testament to the strength of our relationship with Infosys as our digital innovation partner, and we continue to be an example for other sports tournaments around the globe.”

Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said “This year we wanted to bring a purposeful approach to the tournament and support Roland Garros in delivering a sense of true immersion and community impact. Through digital experiences powered by AR, VR, 3D technologies and the metaverse we’re engaging fans, students, coaches and players in a more experiential way to bring the entire ecosystem closer together, and closer to the action. The launch of our STEM program to use digital as a means to create a positive platform for society highlights how this partnership seeks to go beyond the court and create a wider social impact.”

The tournament runs from May 22 to June 5, 2022.