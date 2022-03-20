Influencers are driving booming creator economy in India; here's how

The influencer marketing market has witnessed a sudden explosive growth in the recent few years. It is almost impossible to create a marketing strategy without factoring in the social media channels.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the ever-increasing internet penetration has whetted the world’s appetite for content. A disconnected world has inspired the birth of creators and influencers in every house and content consumption is hitting all-time highs. As a result, marketers have turned to influencers to promote their brands and boost their sales. Influencer and social media marketing is dominating every company’s marketing strategy.

As brands are showing significant interest in influencer marketing, it is driving the boom in the creator economy in India. According to the statistics – the market of influencer marketing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25 percent till 2025 to touch Rs. 2,200 crore. Further, the accelerated adoption of influencer marketing is adding more content creators and collaborators in the industry.

Currently, there are 50 million creators across the globe. Considering entertainment as the next big thing, the need for bringing good content creators into the market is at an all-time high to drive the burgeoning creator economy in India.

Content creation as a career

In this age of fierce business competition, brands are focusing on creating brand stories to activate emotions and communicate values. Only impactful brand stories can result in generating revenue. Marketing teams are considering the voices of influencers and content creators to lead the bandwagon of marketing.

During the pandemic, the overnight sensation to create highly relevant and engaging content resulted in opting for content creation as a career. As per a recent report – around 60 percent of content creators and influencers were pursuing content creation as a full-time career in the 2020s. Furthermore, brand managers preferred to engage with 73 percent of content creators and influencers, and 27 percent of traditional celebrities which demonstrates content creation is going to offer immense opportunities as a full-time career. For instance, Tanmay Bhat, Carryminati, Ashish Chanchlani, Technical Guruji, etc. creators have made content creation their career.

Opportunities of monetization

Considering the scale at which content creators are growing, social media platforms are releasing unique formats to help creators monetize their content. Creators and influencers not just focus on following, niche, engagement rates, etc. but also on other factors that can contribute to creating an active source of income.

From a mere hobby, content creation has become a side hustle, allowing influencers and content creators to bring in cash or build a career. As a result, influencers are diversifying their revenue streams while contributing to the creator economy.

Ever-expanding reach of creators

As creators try to make a career out of content creation, they are spending hours researching the type of content their target audience wants on different social media platforms. This passion to become experts in their niche is driving content creators to personalize their content as per the needs of their target audience. This helps them in gaining a specialized troop of followers while strengthening the influencer marketing strategies for brands.

Social media platforms have a vast reach and have the potential to spread information to millions of users at once. This allows influencers and content creators to collaborate, maximize their reach and broaden their audience.

Accessibility to digital content

Currently, there are more than 500Mn internet users in India and other 500Mn people are going to join the internet in the next 5-10 years. With exponential growth in the number of internet users, there is widespread use of social media platforms with almost 4 billion active users worldwide.

Each user has easy accessibility to digital content as anyone can create and post content freely and make it available for viewers across the globe. Considering the ease of accessibility, social media platforms are upgrading their technology with features to edit the content and post it to connect with the audience. Platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are investing big bucks to provide content creation tools and opportunities.

Takeaway

With social media platforms investing billions behind creators and marketers allocating significant funds to connect with those creators, the creator economy is undoubtedly booming. These content creators and influencers are leveraging their content to inspire action in their viewers and become content consumers.

Brands are betting on their capabilities along with tangible numbers such as their followers, reach and engagement to win the hearts of their customers. They are collaborating with the best content creators and influencers to cater to the target audience and in turn, drive the booming creator economy.

(Himanshu Periwal is Co-Founder of Unlu-celebrity engagement platform. Views are personal)

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 12:45 PM IST