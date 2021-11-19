Inflation rate lowest at 3% in Delhi among five major metros during pandemic: Report

The rate of inflation in the national capital was the lowest among the five major metros during the COVID-19 pandemic year, according to an annual report of the price index for Delhi.

In the 2020-2021 financial year, the increase in inflation in Delhi was 3 per cent while Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru registered 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, 4.1 per cent and 4.0 per cent, respectively, said the report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

"In the financial year 2020-2021, the rate of growth in average annual inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 5 per cent nationally while in Delhi this rate was only 3.0 per cent," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting the report on Thursday, while also reiterating the Delhi's government commitment towards the common people.

According to the Minister, the national inflation rate for food prices was 5.7 per cent and in Delhi this rate was only 4.1 per cent, the lowest in the country.

"The Housing Index of the Consumer Price Index saw an increase of 5.2 per cent in the entire India in the financial year 2020-21, but in Delhi this rate was only 3.9 per cent," he added.

