Inflation, lack of credit growth, and IPOs: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on July 15, 2021

Inflation To Spike Further

The inflation in the US continues to inch up. And Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell believes that it is likely to remain elevated in the coming months as well. Powell's remarks are in stark contrast to Fed's earlier statements, suggesting that inflation is largely driven by temporary factors.

This remark has come from the backdrop of rising commodity prices in the US. Consumer inflation surged at the highest pace recorded at 13 years high in June. Core inflation rose 4.5% in June, the fastest pace since November 1991.

Most of the economists also had a similar opinion that rising costs of commodities were due to the supply shortage and surging demand post-pandemic. They believed that inflation would ease off once business activities return to normalcy. However, they have been wrong in their assessments as price gains have sustained for a prolonged period.

However, with the abating COVID-19 wave and increased vaccination, business activities have resumed. Supply disruption has more or less eased off, which gives confidence that inflation could moderate in the coming months.

What’s Hampering the Credit Offtake?

Credit growth has been benign for quite some time now. Demand for credit was sinking even before the pandemic. And, the banks are struggling to disburse fresh credit even during the current recovery phase.

Credit growth has been moderate 5.5-6.5%. A major reason is attributed to the banks being risk-averse to protect the quality of their books. However, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara believes that there is a genuine lack of demand for borrowers as people are preferring saving over splurging. Corporates have also opted for deleveraging post-pandemic, reflecting the lack of credit growth for the banking system.

High liquidity in debt and equity markets has also emerged as a major reason for the lack of credit growth as they have emerged as a new source of funds.

Corporates are also looking to use a lower interest rate regime to reduce their debt burden, ultimately reflecting a lack of credit growth in the banking system.

New Wave of Investors

Zomato's public issue has been lapped up by young and first-time investors.

Paytm Money reported that ~27% of IPO applicants on their platform are less than 25 years old. And ~60% of them are less than 30 years old.

Paytm Money also revealed that more than 22% of the applicants were new investors, taking a plunge into the stock market.

A new wave of investors has hit the market since the start of the pandemic. CDSL, a leading depository participant, has reported a record surge in the number of Demat accounts opened during the pandemic. It has become the first depository to open more than four crore active Demat accounts. It is a strong indicator of increasing retail participation in the stock market.