Inflation forces rein in consumer spend, threatening a slowdown for FMCGs: Report

Surging inflation is forcing many poor Indians to rein in spending, threatening a slowdown for companies such as Godrej Appliances which saw bumper sales as recently as March and April after a brutal heatwave spiked demand for its cooling products.

The Ukraine crisis and global supply chain disruptions have stoked prices worldwide, but people in developing countries such as India are more vulnerable to even small cost increases that can wreck their meager budgets.

"From May we started seeing a drop in demand," Kamal Nandi, the business head of Godrej Appliances, one of India's largest makers of home appliances, told Reuters.

"These are early signs of inflationary impact on discretionary spends."

The fall came swiftly after demand from the mass segment had "zoomed up" in March, and stayed good in April, he added.

April saw India's wholesale and consumer prices accelerate at their fastest in years, prompting the central bank to hike interest rates at an unscheduled policy meeting this month, with another likely next month.

Godrej, which made India's first domestic refrigerator in 1958, aims to raise prices when possible to offset commodity costs, but worries that could erode demand in the countryside home to two-thirds of India's population of nearly 1.4 billion.

Dabur India Ltd, a big seller of everything from shampoos and toothpaste to honey and fruit juice, said in an earnings call this month that demand was likely to remain soft in the coming quarters.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the owner of brands visible everywhere in India, such as Dove, Vaseline, and Horlicks, said late last month that volumes were falling fast, mainly in rural areas. "Essentials are being prioritized over discretionary categories," it added.

Across Asia, the "ability of companies to absorb high input costs is coming down," said Priyanka Kishore, head of India and South Asia macro and investor service at advisory firm Oxford Economics.

US retailers Kohl's Corp, Walmart Inc, and Target Corp have also warned of inflation weakening the spending power of consumers.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:43 PM IST