Industrial production surged for 3 straight months to hit 5.2% in Jan 2023

The rise in output from mining, manufacturing, energy and fuel sectors, indicates that a country's growth engine is moving forward full steam. Following pandemic pressure and a recession on the horizon, India's industrial output had hit a 26-month low in October 2022. But since then the Index of Industrial Production has surged for three straight months, to hit 5.2 per cent in January 2023.

Mining and power up, consumer durables fall

The rise comes despite a recession, as IIP has gone up by 3.7 per cent for January 2023, as compared to 2 per cent in the same month last year. Mines saw output surge by 8.8 per cent, as compared to 3 per cent last year, and 12.7 per cent more power was generated, compared to less than 1 per cent last year. While consumer durable goods saw production fall by 7.5 per cent, the non-consumer durables saw output expand by 6.2 per cent.

Still lagging behind from last year

More roads, bridges and power projects were also built, as infrastructure saw an 8.1 per cent uptick in production. But this takes the overall IIP for 10 months of FY23 to 5.4 per cent, which is more than 50 per cent down from 13.7 per cent in the same period last year.