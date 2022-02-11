Industrial production grows 0.4% in December: Govt data

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 0.4 percent in December 2021, according to official data released on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output contracted by 0.1 percent in December 2021.



In December 2021, the mining output climbed 2.6 percent, and power generation increased by 2.8 percent.



The IIP had grown by 2.2 percent in December 2020.



During April-December this fiscal, the IIP grew 15.2 percent against a 13.3 percent contraction in the same period last year.



Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 percent.



It shrank 57.3 percent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

YoY IIP growth crumbled to marginal 0.4%: ICRA

“Belying our expectation of a mild uptick, the YoY IIP growth crumbled to a marginal 0.4 percent in December 2021, partly on account of an unfavourable base," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Limited.

The contraction in capital goods, consumer durables and consumer non-durables, along with a feeble growth in the remaining categories ranging from 0.3 percent to 2.8 percent in December 2021, add heft to the MPC's decision to remain growth supportive in light of the incomplete recovery. Capital goods contracted in YoY terms, as well as relative to the pre-COVID level, highlighting the tentativeness in the investment cycle. In line with our expectation, the recent RBI release indicates a capacity utilisation of 68% in Q2 FY2022, which we expect will improve to 71-72 percent in the ongoing quarter despite the third wave, but not be enough to trigger a pickup in the private capex cycle.

Despite the easing of weather related disruptions in south India, the pace of growth of infrastructure/construction goods fell to 1.7 percent in December 2021 from 3.1 percent in the previous month.Unlike the adverse impact on contact-intensive services and mobility, the third wave has not been hugely disruptive for the industrial sector in January 2022, as evidenced by the mild sequential decline in the monthly average generation of GST e-way bills, and rise in electricity and Coal India's output. We expect the IIP to grow by 1-2 percent in YoY terms in January 2022, as the base effect eases, Nayar said.

Contrary to our expectations of 2.5 percent growth in IIP for December, growth has come in at 0.4 percent which is disappointing said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda. "The manufacturing sector has de-grown symbolically by 0.1 percent. this was the time when there was also a lockdown of sorts which pertained more to the services sector than manufacturing."

The two main engines which the government is banking on for growth in FY23, investment and consumption have both fared disapprovingly this month. Capital goods fell by 4.6 percent while consumer durables slid by 2.6 percent and FMCG by 0.6 percent. The pent-up demand story witnessed in the earlier months has eased with the mini lockdown contributing at the margin. This was reflected in the negative growth in the entire auto sector (contributed partly also by the semi conductor issue) and machinery. Consumer goods registered negative growth notwithstanding a good performance from the electronics segment which grew by 36.5 percent.

Chemicals and rubber products, which come in the intermediate segment also registered negative growth reflecting lower production activity in other sectors. The sectors to do well in terms of growth rates were textiles (on account of exports), non-metallic minerals and basic metals (due to infra activity driven by the central government which was aggressive in December).

Quite clearly performance was below expectations and with January also being closed to an extent, there could be a successive month of low growth. The measures announced in the Budget should help industry though that would be seen only post April, Sabnavis added.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:26 PM IST