IndusInd Bank's net advances up 19% for Oct-Dec quarter of FY23, deposits up 14%

Its net advances reached Rs 2,71,966 crore in the October-December quarter of FY23

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Photo credit: Twitter
Through a regulatory filing, private lender IndusInd Bank has informed that its net advances reached Rs 2,71,966 crore in the October-December quarter of FY23, which is 19 per cent higher than the same period last year.

On the other hand its deposits were up 14 per cent at Rs 3,25,491 crore on a year on year basis.

