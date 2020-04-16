IndusInd Bank shares zoom over 4% after Goldman Sachs buys stock

The scrip gained 4.17 per cent to Rs 441.80 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 4.22 per cent to Rs 442.

According to the bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte-ODI bought 14 lakh shares of the private lender, at an average price of Rs 430.3 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 176.42 crore.