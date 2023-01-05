IndusInd Bank partners with Qatar Airways and British Airways to introduce a Multi-Branded Credit Card | Image credit: IndusInd Bank (Representative)

IndusInd Bank, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, partners with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, to introduce the unique multibranded credit card, with two leading international airlines, powered by Visa, in an exchange filing.

The multi-branded credit card is slated to be launched and made available to consumers in the first quarter of the financial year 2023 – 2024.

Through this proposition, members will soon be able to collect Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, by signing up and choosing their preferred loyalty programme.

This credit card will be available in the Infinite variant of Visa, and will offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to elevate the international travel experience of customers.

Stacked with multiple attractive benefits suiting the requirements of frequent travellers, at the time of application this credit card will give customers the flexibility to choose their preferred airline loyalty programme and select their preferred travel destination to collect maximum Avios and enjoy a host of other benefits.