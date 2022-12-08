e-Paper Get App
IndusInd Bank partners with NBFC SV Credit Line as part of co-lending pact

The NBFC (non-banking finance company) only lends to women customers and has a 3.5 lakh customer base serviced by 248 branches spread across 10 states and 130 districts.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Private sector IndusInd Bank announced its tie-up with non-banking finance company SV Credit Line for a co-lending agreement for Rs 500 crore loan exclusively to women borrowers.
     
The agreement will help rural women access to affordable loans which they could use for a wide range of economic activities such as agriculture, animal husbandry, trading and local manufacturing, among others, SV Credit Line said in a statement.
     
"The fact that we offer their products and services only to women customers makes this proposition a winning one," SV Credit Line Group CEO Vivek Goyal said.
     
