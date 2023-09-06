IndusInd Bank Announces Grant of Stock Options under the Employee Stock Option Scheme

IndusInd bank on Wednesday announced that the Compensation and Nomination & Remuneration Committee had approved grant of 1,12,500 Stock Options (convertible into 1,12,500 Equity shares of the Bank, upon exercise) to 8 Eligible Employees in terms of the ESOP Scheme ( 6 new joinees and 2 existing employees in IBL & BFIL), the company announced through an exchange filing.
The main terms of the grant are mentioned below:
i) Grant Price: Rs 1,423.75 per share (Close Price on NSE on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, viz., previous trading day’s Close Price at the Stock Exchange having the highest trading volume).
ii) Vesting Period: 3 years from date of grant, spread at 33 percent, 33 percent and 34 percent at the intervals of one year from the date of grant.
iii) Exercise Period: 5 years from date of vesting.
IndusInd bank shares
The shares of IndusInd Bank on Wednesday closed at Rs 1,404.25, down by 1.37 percent.
