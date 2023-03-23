IndusInd Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.60 lakh to employees as stock options

IndusInd Bank Bank on Wednesday allocated 36,040 shares to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 were allotted under the company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.
The shares will be rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the company.
IndusInd Bank went live on Direct Tax Collection System of CBDT on March 23.
IndusInd Bank shares
The shares of IndusInd Bank Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,018, down by 1.28 per cent.
