 IndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option

IndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
IndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option | File photo

IndusInd Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 1,46,028 equity shares to grantees who had exercised their option under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respect.

Read Also
IndusInd Bank Launches Multi-Branded Credit Card In Partnership With Qatar Airways, British Airways
article-image

IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card

On August 17, IndusInd Bank has also launched a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card - ‘IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card’ for all customers, in partnership with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This credit card aims to offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers, across travel, wellness and lifestyle experiences.

IndusInd Bank Shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Monday at 3:30pm Rs 1,397.25, up by 1.86 percent.

Read Also
IndusInd Bank Partners With Tiger Fintech To Launch A Co-Branded Credit Card
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs PPA For 9 MWp On Campus Solar Plant With Tata Motors Pantnagar...

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs PPA For 9 MWp On Campus Solar Plant With Tata Motors Pantnagar...

5 Successful Yoga Entrepreneurs Who Took The Indian Tradition To The World

5 Successful Yoga Entrepreneurs Who Took The Indian Tradition To The World

Alembic, Aurobindo Recall Drugs In US Market

Alembic, Aurobindo Recall Drugs In US Market

IndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option

IndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 234.89 Points To End The Day At 65,183.55, Nifty Above 19,300

Closing Bell: Sensex Gains 234.89 Points To End The Day At 65,183.55, Nifty Above 19,300