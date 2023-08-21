IndusInd Bank Allots Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option | File photo

IndusInd Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 1,46,028 equity shares to grantees who had exercised their option under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respect.

IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card

On August 17, IndusInd Bank has also launched a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card - ‘IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card’ for all customers, in partnership with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This credit card aims to offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers, across travel, wellness and lifestyle experiences.

IndusInd Bank Shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Monday at 3:30pm Rs 1,397.25, up by 1.86 percent.