 IndusInd Bank Allots 40,610 Equity Shares As ESOP
IndusInd Bank Allots 40,610 Equity Shares As ESOP

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
IndusInd Bank Allots 40,610 Equity Shares As ESOP | File photo

As per the regulatory filings, IndusInd Bank today announced the allotment of 40,610 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Company’s Employee Stock Option Scheme.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

IndusInd Bank shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 1,298.65, down by 1.17 percent.

article-image

