Through an exchange filing, IndusInd Bank has announced that seven of its employees will receive 34,000 shares as stock options, with a vesting period of three years.

These stocks will be vested in three parts at the end of every year, with 33 per cent being vested at the end of the first and second year and 34 per cent getting vested at the end of the third year.

The employees can exercise their stock options in five years from the end of the vesting period.