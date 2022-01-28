Indus Towers Q3 results: Posts 16% rise in consolidated net profit YoY, revenue up by 3% to Rs 6,927 cr

Telecom infrastructure provider Indus Towers on Thursday reported a year-on-year rise of 16 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The consolidated profit after tax of the company rose to Rs 1,571 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,360 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Besides, the company's consolidated revenue for the quarter rose by 3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,927 crore from Rs 6,736 crore for Q3FY21.

"At Indus Towers, the quarter marked completion of a year of operations of the merged entity which has made our industry leadership positioning more robust," Managing Director and CEO Bimal Dayal said.

"Our steady operational and financial performance during the quarter was reassuring."

At present, Indus Towers is India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators.

The company's portfolio of over 1,84,000 telecom towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all the 22 telecom circles.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:59 AM IST