 Indus Towers Consolidated Revenues Grows By 3% YoY To ₹7,076 Cr In Q1FY24
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
Indus Towers Consolidated Revenues Grows By 3% YoY To ₹7,076 Cr In Q1FY24

Indus Towers Limited (“Indus Towers” or “the Company”) today announced its audited Consolidated results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Consolidated revenue for the quarter was ₹7,076 Crores, up 3 percent YoY. Consolidated EBITDA was at ₹ 3,514 Crores, up 51 percent YoY and representing an operating margin of 49.7 percent. The net profit for the quarter was ₹ 1,348 Crores, up 182 percent YoY.

The Operating Free Cash Flow was at ₹ 535 Crores, down 34 percent YoY. The Return on Equity (Pre-Tax) dropped to 18.7 percent as against 39.0 percent on YoY basis [Return on Equity (Post Tax) dropped to 13.8 percent as against 29.5 percent YoY basis].

The Return on Capital Employed dropped to 13.8 percent as against 22 percent on YoY basis. The financials for Q1 FY23 were impacted by a provision for doubtful debt of ₹ 1,233 Crores.

The shares of Indus Towers Limited on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹176.75, down by 2.19 percent.

