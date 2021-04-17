Induction of hearing-impaired apprentices at Mazagon Dock

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has launched a novel CSR initiative by inducting 19 hearing impaired youth for a two-year apprenticeship programme on 09th April 2021. This batch of boys hailing from Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad and other parts of Maharashtra, has been inducted through a special induction drive. Their training, including monthly stipend, will be funded entirely by MDL.

They will also be imparted other technical and soft skills, making them ready for employment. Special instructors, capable of conducting sign language classes will be engaged to train them. They will undergo on the job training under hearing impaired Supervisors, who already working at Mazagon Docks.

Welcoming these apprentices to the shipyard, Jaishree Prasad the first lady of the MDL urged them to make use of all the facilities available at MDL.

Sasi Bhushan Tiwary, Head of the Apprentice School assured the parents that their children will be given the best possible training with brighter employment prospects.